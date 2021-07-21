Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Arrow Electronics worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock worth $25,141,311 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

