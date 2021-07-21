NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $10.02 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NVR stock traded down $30.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,870.25. 584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,849. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,350.00 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,849.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.01.
NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
