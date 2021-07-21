NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $10.02 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVR stock traded down $30.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,870.25. 584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,849. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,350.00 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,849.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,221.00, for a total transaction of $18,064,660.00. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

