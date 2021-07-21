O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,098 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of O-I Glass worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in O-I Glass by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.