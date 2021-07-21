Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0583 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $87.41 million and $7.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001188 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.