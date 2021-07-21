Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.80

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
OSEC stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 92.50 ($1.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,807. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.50 ($1.26). The company has a market capitalization of £123.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.26.
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.