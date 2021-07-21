Oddz 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $425,618.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $425,618.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00104402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00143466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,103.21 or 0.99756334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003124 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

