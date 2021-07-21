Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.75. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 38,587 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mark B. Justh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,205.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.

