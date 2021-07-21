Odyssey (OCN) Price Down 34.6% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $1.96 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00047550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00788309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

