Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $2.99 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $29,259.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.00 or 0.99775188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000764 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003061 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

