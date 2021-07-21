Offshift (XFT) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $28,835.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,950.10 or 0.99992234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00032097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00049935 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.