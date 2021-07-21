Oikos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,382.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Oikos has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $688,995.45 and approximately $1,382.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00101736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00144456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,554.17 or 0.99355706 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 180,472,157 coins and its circulating supply is 160,197,093 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

