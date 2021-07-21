Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $253.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.