Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 56,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.44. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

