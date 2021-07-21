Omni Price Tops $3.82 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Omni has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $68.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00011940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00365003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,241 coins and its circulating supply is 562,925 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

