Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston Sells 31,236 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.28. 159,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,009. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $154.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

