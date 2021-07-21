Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Major Shareholder Sells $3,430,008.06 in Stock

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 347,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $3,430,008.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omnichannel Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 34,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $146,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

