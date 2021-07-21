ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Announces $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

ONEOK has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.46. 2,705,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,688. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

