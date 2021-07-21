OneRoot Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $398,113.95 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $398,113.95 and $33,779.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00789687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

