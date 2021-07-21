Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.25. 40,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 133,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.