Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.60

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Ontology has a market cap of $530.32 million and approximately $91.51 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00051320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002382 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00235804 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033269 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,894,093 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.