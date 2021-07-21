Opacity Hits 1-Day Volume of $145,210.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $145,210.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.12 or 0.00824870 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

