Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 75,760 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Sierra Oncology worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,492. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

