Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 96,826 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,826 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of KNSA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,963. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $955.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.