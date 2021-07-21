Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Sanara MedTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,189. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

