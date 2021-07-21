Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 182,800 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Adamas Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,840,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADMS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

ADMS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,550. The firm has a market cap of $214.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

