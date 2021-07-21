Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 40,596 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. 14,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,000. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGTA. Mizuho raised their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

