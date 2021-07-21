Opaleye Management Inc. Buys Shares of 810,500 Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 810,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,000. Gemini Therapeutics makes up about 1.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Gemini Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

GMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,751. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gemini Therapeutics Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.