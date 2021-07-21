Opaleye Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Acutus Medical makes up about 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 2.19% of Acutus Medical worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 390,015 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $11,320,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

AFIB traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 30,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.