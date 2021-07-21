Opaleye Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 4.52% of Lumos Pharma worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LUMO shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Lumos Pharma stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

