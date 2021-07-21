Opaleye Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARPO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 8,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,079,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.