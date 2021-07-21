Opaleye Management Inc. Invests $9.69 Million in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,000. Keros Therapeutics comprises about 1.4% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Keros Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KROS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,038. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,452. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KROS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

