Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 19,750 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Sutro Biopharma accounts for approximately 1.1% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Sutro Biopharma worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 384,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,881 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,346 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after acquiring an additional 355,947 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,840,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STRO. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. 669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,466. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

