Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 37,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises 1.1% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 137,378 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. 2,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,951. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $48.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

