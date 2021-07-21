Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Alpine Immune Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. 527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,585. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALPN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

