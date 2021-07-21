Opaleye Management Inc. Reduces Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Opaleye Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,700 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Myovant Sciences worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,853,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. 1,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

