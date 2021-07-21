Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 35,312 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,312 shares during the period. Seres Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Seres Therapeutics worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

