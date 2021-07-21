Opaleye Management Inc. Takes Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,925,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,000. Checkpoint Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 3.70% of Checkpoint Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CKPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,812. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 15,942.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.