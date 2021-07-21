Opaleye Management Inc. Takes Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

