Opaleye Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086,500 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 1.53% of Cardiff Oncology worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 785,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,927. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

