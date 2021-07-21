Opaleye Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196,000 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.62% of ContraFect worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ContraFect alerts:

NASDAQ CFRX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,459. ContraFect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CFRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. WBB Securities initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.