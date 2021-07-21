Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,013 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Open Lending worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Open Lending by 119.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $12,665,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $8,840,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPRO opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

