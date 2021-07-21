Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445,653 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Open Text worth $31,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $133,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Open Text by 95.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 50.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,420,000 after buying an additional 461,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after buying an additional 409,262 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

