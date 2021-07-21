OpenDAO Market Cap Reaches $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00047537 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00813490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

