Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $1.34 on Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00004195 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $62.80 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00104664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00144798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,089.62 or 1.00200450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.