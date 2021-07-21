Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

XM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 111,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,884. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

