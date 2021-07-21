Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,600 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 116.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

