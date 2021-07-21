Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,199 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

Shares of PHM opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

