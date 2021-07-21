Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,900 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,780,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,931 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $10,320,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,181.00. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Shares of RL stock opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

