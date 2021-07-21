OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $666,602.28 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $666,602.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 126,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,783.59 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
