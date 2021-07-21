OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $666,602.28 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $666,602.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 126,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,783.59 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.