Opus (OPT) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Opus has a total market cap of $243,886.90 and $7.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

